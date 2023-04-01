Nalanda: Authorities impose curfew in Biharsharif after fresh clash erupts following Ram Navami festivities

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Authorities impose curfew in Biharsharif

Nearly 24 hours after a communal clash erupted during the Ram Navami festivities, another clash broke out on Saturday evening. This triggered authorities to invoke section 144 in the urban region. However, the District Magistrate, while speaking to India TV said he does not know any such orders.

Similar situation again erupts in Sasaram and Bhagalpur

According to India TV correspondent, Nitish Chandra, at least three people were injured severely while several others were taken to hospital after several rounds of firing incidents.

Earlier today, a bomb blast was reported in Bihar's Sasaram. According to reports, injured people were referred to BHU hospital. "We’re investigating all the angles right now. The cause of the blast is unknown," Dharmendra Kumar, Sasaram DM.

Similar clashes were also reported in Bhaglur's Naugachia.

45 people arrested so far

While addressing a presser on Saturday, police said they arrested at least 45 people in connection with communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns.

In a statement, the PHQ also asserted that "normalcy has been restored" in both places though senior officers were camping in the affected areas by way of caution and heavy deployment of forces continued.

In Sasaram, where Rohtas district is headquartered, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and arson that had left the administration in a tizzy given a scheduled programme of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Breaking his silence over the unrest after two groups clashed in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that appropriate action would be taken. He, however, said that 'somebody might have done something unnatural'. Prohibitory orders were clamped on Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, the headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda districts respectively.

