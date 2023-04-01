Bihar violence: It isn't 'natural', definitely somebody..., says CM Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel attempt to maintain law and order after clashes broke out between two groups during a procession a day after Ram Navami, in Nalanda district,

Bihar violence: Breaking his silence over the unrest after two groups clashed in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that appropriate action would be taken. He, however, said that 'somebody might have done something unnatural'. Prohibitory orders were clamped on Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, the headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda districts respectively.

In Sasaram Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manoj Kumar ordered the imposition of Section 144 on Friday afternoon after the re-eruption of clashes, which first broke out the previous evening.

"It's quite unfortunate, I have asked officials to take the information of those who were involved in these incidents and take appropriate action. It isn't 'natural', definitely, somebody might have done something 'unnatural' here and there," Nitish Kumar said.

Talking about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar’s Sarsaram district which was cancelled, CM without taking names said, " When ministers from the Centre come, the state govt fulfils all its responsibilities. We take care of each and everything. Did law and order get jeopardised anywhere? It was about scuffle between people, somebody has done 'gadbad', there isn't law & order problem. Govt is alert."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar’s Sarsaram district was cancelled as the state government has imposed section 144 in the area following violence on the occasion of Ram Navami. Shah was scheduled to arrive in Patna on Saturday evening for a two-day visit to Bihar, where he was supposed to address rallies in two districts on Sunday.