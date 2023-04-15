Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Bihar
  4. SHOCKING! Mobile tower stolen in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, probe underway

SHOCKING! Mobile tower stolen in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, probe underway

Bihar news: The mobile phone tower was found missing when company officials reached the house of Manisha Kumari to inspect it. A generator set, shelter, and stabiliser were also missing from the place.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Muzaffarpur Updated on: April 15, 2023 7:36 IST
Mobile tower stolen, Mobile tower stolen in Bihar, Mobile tower stolen in Muzaffarpur, police probe
Image Source : PIXABAY.COM SHOCKING! Mobile tower stolen in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, probe underway.

Bihar news: Thieves made off an entire mobile tower in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Friday (April 14). The mobile tower, belonging to GTAL company, was installed in the house of Manisha Kumari, located in Shramjivi Nagar area under Sadar police station in the city.

The mobile phone tower was found missing when company officials reached the house of Manisha Kumari to inspect it. A generator set, shelter, and stabiliser were also missing from the place.

Police probe: 

Company official Shahnawaz Anwar lodged an FIR against unknown persons in Sadar police station of the district. During investigation, Manisha Kumari told police that some persons, claiming to be employees of GTAL, came a few months ago and said that the mobile tower is not functional and hence, they are removing it.

They had removed all the equipment, loaded it onto a pick-up van and taken it away. The value of equipment was estimated to be Rs 4.5 lakh.

This is the second time when a mobile tower was stolen in Bihar. Earlier, a mobile tower was stolen from the Sabji Bagh area of Patna in a similar fashion.

(With IANS inputs) 

ALSO READ: After mobile tower, rail engine, thieves steel 2 km railway track in Bihar

ALSO READ: Bizarre! Thieves uproot, steal mobile tower in Bihar's Patna

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Top News

Related Bihar News

Latest News