Bizarre! Thieves uproot, steal mobile tower in Bihar's Patna

In the latest incident in a string of unusual robberies reported in Bihar, a gang of thieves stole a 29 ft tall mobile tower in Patna's Sabzibagh. The thieves uprooted the mobile tower and carried it away.

The robbery was so smoothly conducted that the crime had not been detected until a technical team of the company that had installed the equipment conducted a survey of mobile towers ahead of its 5G rollout. The theft had been officially reported on Monday.

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. Earlier thieves had stolen diesel and vintage rail engines. The police raided a scrap godown in Muzaffarpur recently and recovered 13 sacks of rail engine parts. The raid was conducted on information gathered following interrogation of the three arrested men.

Even before, a gang of thieves had stolen parts of the diesel rail engine that were brought for repairs are Barauni's Garhara yard. Shockingly, the thieves had dug a tunnel running close to the railway yard through which they carried the locomotive parts and other stolen items in sacks.

