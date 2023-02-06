After mobile tower, rail engine, thieves steel 2 km railway track in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Bihar: Around 2 km of railway track have been stolen in Bihar's Samastipur district, officials have said. The track used to connect Lohat Sugar mill with Pandaul railway station.

According to reports, the railway track was shut for the past few years as there was no rail movement since the sugar mill was non-functional.

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) employees have been suspended in the matter.

Reports say that RPF personnel were also involved in the crime.

As there was no movement on that stretch, the thieves stole the track and sold it to scrap dealers. Thefts of railway scarps are a regular affair in Bihar but this is probably the first time that 2 km track was stolen.

An FIR has been registered by RPF.

