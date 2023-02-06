Bihar likely to get three new Vande Bharat trains in April. Check expected routes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Railways Vande Bharat train

Bihar is likely to get three new Vande Bharat trains soon. The new semi-high-speed trains are expected to run on Patna-Ranchi, Patna-Howrah, and Varanasi-Howrah routes.

The new Vande Bharat trains are likely to be launched in April.

Bihar has been allocated a whopping Rs 8,505 crore in Budget 2023 for railway expansion and development.

The allocated funds will be utilised for the construction of new stations, railway crossing flyovers, and new trains among other infrastructure works.

According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the Rail Budget 2023-24, Uttar Pradesh will get Rs 17,507 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs 13,607 crore, Rajasthan Rs 9532 crore, Uttarakhand Rs 5400 crore, Punjab Rs 4762 crore, Delhi Rs 2477 crore, Haryana Rs 2247 crore, Himachal Pradesh Rs 1838 crore, Rajasthan Rs 9532 crore, Bihar Rs 8505 crore, and Chandigarh Rs 452 crore.

The Railways is likely to roll out 75 Vende Bharat trains by August 2023.

During the current financial year (till December 12, 2022), Indian Railways has already completed 2022 track kilometers (TKM), which includes 109 TKM of the new line, 102 TKM of gauge conversion, and 1,811 TKM of multi-tracking projects.

ALSO READ | Ahead of launch next week, one new Vande Bharat train to reach Mumbai by Friday, another on February 6

ALSO READ | Railway Minister Vaishnaw shares cleaning video of Vande Bharat train after pic of garbage goes viral

Latest India News