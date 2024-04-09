Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD fields Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya, daughters of Lalu Yadav, from Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lalu Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya (Left) and Misa Bharti.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday released a new list of 22 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya from Saran and Misa Bharti from Pataliputra constitunecies.

Rohini has been pitted against BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The RJD, which is in alliance with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, has given tickets to Bima Bharti from Purnia, Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla from Vaishali and Shahnawaz Alam from Araria. Ritu Jaiswal has got the ticket from Shivhar.

Check list here:

About Rohini Acharya

Rohini, who is known for her active presence on social media and her vocal criticism of her parents' political adversaries, will be making her poll debut in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. During the opposition's Jan Vishwas Rally held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan earlier this month, Rohini was spotted on the dais alongside her father, who subsequently introduced her to the gathered crowd.

It is pertinent to mention that Rohini was the one who generously donated one of her kidneys to her father when he underwent kidney transplantation surgery in a Singapore-based hospital back in December 2022. She garnered widespread admiration after selflessly donating one of her kidneys to her ailing father, whose kidney was functioning at only 25 per cent capacity at the time. Her act provided her father with a renewed lease on life, touching the hearts of many.

Misa Bharati

Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti is not new to politics, having previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP representing the RJD. Misa has contested elections from Patliputra twice in the past, but she faced defeat on both occasions.

Ram Kripal Yadav has been representing the Pataliputra constituency since 2014. Yadav defeated RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misha (Misa) Bharti in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Pataliputra constituency was a part of the Patna constituency till 2008. Yadav won the Patna seat in 1993, 1996 and 2004.

Saran Lok Sabha seat

Saran constituency, the birthplace of Jay Prakash Narayan, holds significant political importance in Bihar. It has been considered one of the highest-profile parliamentary seats in the state. Lalu Yadav has been elected as the MP from this constituency four times, commencing his parliamentary journey here in 1977. His wife, Rabri Devi, has also contested elections from this seat.

In the 2009 elections, Lalu Yadav emerged victorious from Saran. However, following his conviction in the fodder scam, he was disqualified from contesting elections. Consequently, Rabri Devi contested from this seat in 2014. Despite this, all RJD's efforts were in vain against the Modi wave, and Rajiv Pratap Rudy secured victory, returning to parliament.

In the 2019 elections, BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy secured victory once again with 4,99,342 votes, while RJD's Chandrika Rai received 3,60,913 votes. Similarly, in 2014, Rajiv Pratap Rudy defeated RJD's Rabri Devi with 3,55,120 votes to 3,14,172 votes.

