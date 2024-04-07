Nitish Kumar touches PM Modi’s feet at rally after 'Char hazaar se bhi zyada' seats for NDA goof up | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday (April 7) was made a goof up while addressing a rally in Nawada where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present on the stage, and said that the NDA will win "more than 4,000 seats", which is several times the sanctioned strength of the Lok Sabha. Nitish Kumar was trolled on social media for his prediction.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U) and returned to the BJP-led coalition less than three months ago, made the faux pas at a rally in Nawada district where he spoke before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What did Nitish Kumar say?

While addressing the rally before the Prime Minister, Nitish Kumar could be heard fumbling “char lakh (four lakh)”, and then correcting himself and stating “char hazaar se bhi zyada (more than 4,000)", while turning towards the Prime Minister whom he has been extending support for a "400 plus tally" in the elections.

After his address, Nitish Kumar was seen touching PM Modi's feet while sitting beside him.

RJD leaders react

Several RJD leaders, including its spokesperson Sarika Paswan, shared the video of Kumar.

"The chief minister wanted to wish more than four lakh MPs to the PM. Then he probably thought it would be too much and 4,000 would be sufficient," Paswan wrote on X in a post in Hindi.

The JD(U) leaders declined to comment on the Nawada episode.

(With PTI inputs)