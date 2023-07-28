India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP without Nitish surges ahead of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, gains in Jharkhand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP is likely to gain but its alliance may lose some seats

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: It is always said in Indian politics that the opinion of people living in the Hindi-speaking region reflects the electorate mood of the nation. In this context, Bihar and Jharkhand are important states where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not in power. Coincidently, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been instrumental in forming newly opposition's coalition - INDIA. So, BJP and INDIA will leave no stone unturned to grab maximum seats in Bihar and Jharkhand as well. Unlike 2019, BJP and Nitish's JD-U are not allies in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. In the changed political scenario in Bihar, it would be interesting to see how the 'Modi-factor' without Nitish will play in the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, here is an opinion poll which was conducted by India TV and CNX projects a picture in which NDA seems to lose some seats but BJP alone may do well if elections are held today.

2019 Bihar Lok Sabha Results:

Total Seats: 40

BJP: 17

JDU: 16

LJP: 06

Congress: 01

2019 Jharkhand Lok Sabha Results:

Total Seats: 14

BJP: 11

AJSU: 01

Congress: 01

JMM: 01

Bihar opinion poll

BJP is set to add 3 seats to its tally against 17 in the last elections, while JD-U and RJD are to win 7 seats each. Congress may win 2 seats. RLJP is likely to win 1 seat. Chirag Paswan's LJP-R may win 2 seats. HAM is likely to secure 1 seat. BJP-led NDA is likely to get 24 seats in Bihar, while RJD-JDU-Congress alliance (INDIA) is expected to get 16 seats.

As far as vote share is concerned, BJP may get 34 per cent, JD-U- 19 per cent, RJD-18 per cent, Congress- 8 per cent, LJP-R -6 per cent and others- 15 per cent.

Jharkhand opinion poll

India TV and CNX projected that BJP will sweep Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand by winning 12 seats out of 14. While ruling JMM and Congress may win one seat each. AJSU is likely to win 1.

Vote share

BJP is likely to get 53 per cent, JMM- 13 per cent, Congress- 17 per cent, and others- 17 per cent

BJP 12, JMM 1, AJSU 1, Congress 0

