India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: With less than a year left for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the ruling BJP-led NDA and INDIA block led by Congress have upped the ante against each other. But which block is having an edge if elections are held today. To figure it out, India TV-CNX has conducted an opinion poll to analyse which party is having an advantage if polls are conducted today and who will be the Prime Minister. Stay tuned.