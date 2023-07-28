India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: NDA to maintain lead in Haryana, Himachal, J-K & Ladakh; INDIA to gain some ground

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to emerge as the number one party in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh if Lok Sabha elections are held today, according to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, results of which were telecast in “Desh Ki Awaz” special show on India TV.
The projections are based on a poll conducted among a sample size of 44,548 eligible voters, of them 23,871 males and 20,677 females, spread across India.
India TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Haryana
In Haryana, the NDA may win 8 out of a total of 10 seats, while INDIA alliance led by 26 Opposition parties may get two seats.
2019 Haryana Lok Sabha Results
A look at 2019 Haryana Lok Sabha Results
- Total Seats: 10
BJP: 10
Congress: 00
INLD: 00
India TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Himachal Pradesh
In Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, which has a total of 4 Lok Sabha seats, the NDA is likely to take a lead in this hill state as well and may win 3 seats while one seat may go to the Congress, according to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.
2019 Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Results
A look at 2019 Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Results
- Total Seats: 04
BJP: 04
Congress: 00
India TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
In Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, which has a total of 6 Lok Sabha seats, the NDA may win 3 and INDIA alliance may win two while others may win one seat.
2019 Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Lok Sabha Results
A look at 2019 Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Lok Sabha Results
- Total Seats: 06
BJP: 03
JKNC: 03
JKPDP: 00
Congress: 00
