India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: NDA to maintain lead in Haryana, Himachal, J-K & Ladakh; INDIA to gain some ground

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to emerge as the number one party in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh if Lok Sabha elections are held today, according to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, results of which were telecast in “Desh Ki Awaz” special show on India TV.

The projections are based on a poll conducted among a sample size of 44,548 eligible voters, of them 23,871 males and 20,677 females, spread across India.

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Haryana

In Haryana, the NDA may win 8 out of a total of 10 seats, while INDIA alliance led by 26 Opposition parties may get two seats.

2019 Haryana Lok Sabha Results

A look at 2019 Haryana Lok Sabha Results

Total Seats: 10

BJP: 10

Congress: 00

INLD: 00

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Haryana

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Himachal Pradesh

In Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, which has a total of 4 Lok Sabha seats, the NDA is likely to take a lead in this hill state as well and may win 3 seats while one seat may go to the Congress, according to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

2019 Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Results

A look at 2019 Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Results

Total Seats: 04

BJP: 04

Congress: 00

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Himachal Pradesh

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

In Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, which has a total of 6 Lok Sabha seats, the NDA may win 3 and INDIA alliance may win two while others may win one seat.

2019 Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Lok Sabha Results

A look at 2019 Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Lok Sabha Results

Total Seats: 06

BJP: 03

JKNC: 03

JKPDP: 00

Congress: 00

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh

ALSO READ | India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress gains marginally

ALSO READ | India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP without Nitish surges ahead of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, gains in Jharkhand

Latest India News