India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress gains marginally

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi with MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: The assembly elections in Northern states (Hindi belt), including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, slated to be held this year, are being considered as the semifinals ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024. Both states- Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are crucial as they belong to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress respectively. The ruling party of both state will leave no stone unturned to win maximum seats in the Lok Sabha.

What 2019 tally states

2019 Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Results:

Total Seats: 29

BJP: 28

Congress: 01

2019 Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Results:

Total Seats: 11

BJP: 09

Congress: 02

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: LIVE COVERAGE

Meanwhile, an opinion poll which was conducted by India TV and CNX projects a picture where people showed faith in BJP but Congress is also set to get some marginal gains.

Image Source : INDIA TVBJP and Congress are in direct fight in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh opinion poll

According to the poll, the BJP is likely to get 51 per cent votes in Madhya Pradesh while Congress is expected to get 39 per cent of votes.

As far as Lok Sabha seats are concerned, BJP is set to lose 4 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in 2024, while Congress is likely to gain 4 seats.

Total-29, BJP-24 and Congress- 5

Chhattisgarh opinion poll

India TV and CNX projected that BJP will get 46 per cent vote share while, Congress- 43 per cent, others- 11 per cent.

BJP will win 7 seats losing two seats (9 seats in 2019 polls), while Congress may increase its tally from 2 to 4.

Total-11, BJP-7 and Congress- 4

Also read- India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP all set to sweep Rajasthan, Assam and other Northeast states