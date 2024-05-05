CUET UG 2024 exam city slip likely to be released today | Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) city intimation slip today (May 5). Once released, candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2024 exam will be able to access and download the CUET UG 2024 admit card from the official website, cuetug.ntaonline.in. Notably, the admit card for CUET UG are expected in the second week of May.

​Students will be able to download the CUET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip by using their login credentials such as application number and password.

Details available in exam city slip

CUET 2024 information slip will contain the name of the city where students have been allotted the exam centre. City slip is issued well in advance so that students can plan to visit the examination centre. CUET UG City Slip contains many important details, like name of the candidate, application number, guardian's name, gender, category and disability status of the candidate.

How to download CUET UG 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official CUET website, exams.nta.ac.in

Go to Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024

Open the exam city slip download link

Enter your application number and date of birth to login

You will be able to see links for city intimation slip.

Download and save both for future reference

Exam Date

NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2024 exam from May 15 to 31 at various exam centres in 380 cities, encompassing 26 cities outside India. The examination will be conducted in hybrid mode, consisting of both computer based testing (CBT) and pen and paper mode. According to NTA, around 13.48 lakh candidates have registered for CUET UG 2024. CUET UG 2024 scores obtained in the exam will be used by around 250 universities to evaluate candidates for admission into various undergraduate programmes.

