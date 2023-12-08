If Nitish Kumar is projected Opposition's PM face in 2024, BJP will win easily, says Sushil Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during an event in Patna (File photo)

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has said that if Nitish Kumar is projected as the Prime Ministerial face of the Opposition then it will be easy for the BJP to win next year's Lok Sabha elections.

"The INDI alliance meeting of December 6 was cancelled after more than six party leaders refused to attend it. They have destroyed the arrogance of the Congress. They (Congress) contested alone in these states; had they gone with the alliance partners, the results still would have been the same," Modi said.

"He (Nitish Kumar) is ruling Bihar but was still unable to win 44 seats in 2020 assembly election," Sushil Modi said.

The BJP leader further lashed out at Nitish Kumar saying his party contested Assembly election on 10 seats in Madhya Pradesh and some of their candidates received less than 100 votes.

“But Nitish Kumar keeps on saying that he does not wish to become Prime Minister. I want to ask him whether the leaders of his party are making statements on their own or on his directions,” Sushil Modi added.

He said that despite his miserable performance, JD-U leaders like Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, and Sanjay Jha project him as prime ministerial candidate of opposition parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha seat.

He said that wants to become convener of the alliance and later become prime ministerial candidate.

"If leader like him become the prime ministerial candidate, it would be easy for BJP to win the 2024 LS polls," Modi said.

With inputs from IANS

