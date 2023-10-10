Tuesday, October 10, 2023
     
Bihar: Woman shows her alive husband as dead for Rs 15 lakh LIC policy, arrested

The accused woman had escaped to Gaya and started living in a rented accommodation after the investigating agencies arrested the LIC who was involved in this fraud case.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2023 23:48 IST
Bihar: A woman and an insurance agent have been arrested in a fraud case after the former withdrew Rs 15 lakh from the Life Corporation of India (LIC) by proving her alive husband as dead.

A case was filed against Saivy Devi, wife of Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sohsarai and an LIC agent in this matter in 2021.

The investigation later found out that Saivy Devi's husband Sunil Kumar was alive.

The LIC agent was already arrested in the case. However, fearing arrest in the case, the woman had escaped and started living at a rented accommodation in Gaya.

Laheri police station in-charge Deepak Kumar later informed that Sunil Kumar, a resident of Asha Nagar locality, had taken an insurance of Rs 15 lakh from LIC.

After he took the insurance, another Sunil Kumar, who lived in the same neighbourhood, died. Taking advantage of his death, the LIC agent and Saidi Devi withdrew Rs 15 lakh from LIC by showing the death certificate of another Sunil Kumar.

When the wife of the deceased Sunil Kumar received this news, she lodged a claim with the LIC after which it was found out that Saidi Devi's husband Sunil was alive.

Both the LIC agent and Saidi Devi have been arrested in this case.

Report by Shiv Kumar

