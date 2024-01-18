Bihar: Three dead as speeding car falls into canal in Rohtas district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Three dead as speeding car falls into canal in Bihar's Rohtas

Bihar news: Three persons were killed and two others critically injured after a speeding SUV fell into a canal in Bihar's Rohtas district on Wednesday evening (January 17), police said. SHO, Dinara, identified one of the deceased as Dinara BC Panchayat's Mukhiya Umesh Paswan, while the other two were Bipin Bihari Goswami and Mahendra Pal.

The accident occurred at Semri bridge under Dinara police station around 7:00 pm. Local police initiated the rescue operation and took the injured to the hospital, where their condition was said to be critical.

The dead bodies were fished out from the canal and the family members were informed about the accident.

