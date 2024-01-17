Bihar: School principal shot dead by kin in Kaimur district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV School principal shot dead by kin in Bihar's Kaimur district

Bihar news: The principal of a government primary school in Bihar's Kaimur district was shot by her relative, police said. The accused Satish Singh is absconding at the moment, while police arrested a person named Santosh Singh in connection with the crime.

The incident occurred at Laxmanpur village under Ramgarh police station in the district around 9:00 pm on Monday (January 15) when Jayanti Singh was returning home after visiting her relative's house.

“While she reached the lane of her house, Satish Singh, her nephew, shot her at close range. She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors have declared her dead," her husband Jogindar Singh said.

Police probe on:

"During the investigation, it appeared that the accused had borrowed money to the tune of Rs 50 lakh from many villagers and was hiding in the house of his relative Santosh Singh. Jayanti passed the information to the lenders about the hideout of Satish Singh. This has made the accused angry and hence he killed Jayanti Singh," Kaimur's DSP, HQ, Saket Kumar, said.

"As soon as we learned about the incident, our team reached the spot. The deceased’s husband said that the accused was hiding in the house of Santosh Singh, and we arrested him for giving shelter to an accused. Satish is currently absconding and we are making efforts to nab him,” he added.

