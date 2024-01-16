Bihar: Four people killed over car parking dispute in Aurangabad, police rule out communal angle | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual from the spot

Four people, three of whom were travelling from Jharkhand, were on Monday killed in Bihar’s Aurangabad district where a dispute over a car parking soon turned into a full-fledged clash between the two sides, a police official said. Although the incident involved members of two different communities, the police ruled out any communal angle to the incident which took place in the Nabinagar locality. It occurred when a shopkeeper took an exception to a motorist parking his car in front of his premises, Aurangabad DSP Mohd Amanullah Khan said.

An occupant of the car allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing an elderly person, which provoked locals who beat up the occupants of the car, three of whom have died while two sustained injuries, the DSP said.

“Although the incident involves members of two different communities, there was no communal angle to the clash. Nonetheless, adequate deployment of forces has been made to prevent any eventuality,” he added.

How did the incident take place?

The DSP informed that the car had come in from the Palamau district of Jharkhand and those sitting inside were the residents of the Hydernagar area.

"Upon reaching Nabinagar, the driver stopped by, parking the vehicle in front of a shop in Taitariya Mod. The shopkeeper objected, leading to a heated exchange. One of the occupants of the car whipped out a gun and fired a shot which hit a bystander", the DSP said.

He said that the bystander identified as resident Ram Sharan Chauhan, died on the spot, infuriating onlookers who gathered at the spot.

"The irate mob pounced upon the occupants of the car, hitting them with whatever they could lay their hands on. By the time a police party reached the spot and dispersed the mob, Mohd Mujahid, Charan Mansuri and Mohd Ansari had been beaten to death", Khan said.

Two people injured in the incident

Two people, identified as Vakil Ansari and Ajeet Sharma, sustained injuries. The condition of Ansari who was admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Aurangabad was stable, Sharma was critical and was referred to a hospital in Gaya.

The police are conducting a probe to ascertain who pulled the trigger on Chauhan and also identify those who attacked the occupants of the car, the DSP said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Bihar: School students fall unconscious as gas leaks from Chemistry lab in Munger