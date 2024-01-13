Bihar: School students fall unconscious as gas leaks from Chemistry lab in Munger

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Over 20 students fall unconscious in Bihar school as gas leaks from Chemistry lab

Bihar news: Over 20 students on Friday (January 12) fell unconscious at a school in Bihar's Munger district following gas leakage from the Chemistry lab, an official said. The incident happened at Notre-Dame Academy in Munger city.

A senior Health Department official said that ambulances were sent to the school and the students were shifted to the hospital.

"The pungent smell of the gas affected the students. They became unconscious and fell on the ground," Dr Raman Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital, Munger.

After receiving the information, a team of police went to the school and admitted the students to the Sadar Hospital.

"A total of 18 students were admitted to the hospital due to the problem with breathing. According to the school authorities, the incident took place due to the use of high-dose pesticides in the school. All the students are safe and healthy," SHO Dhirendra Kumar Pandey said.

Munger MLA Pranav Kumar said that the students are scared but safe, adding that there's no need to panic.

"Some students of Notre Dame Academy felt trouble breathing on Friday afternoon. Asserting the reason for the same, some said that the trouble was caused by the high dose of pesticides, whereas others said that there was a leak of gas in the chemistry lab," MLA Kumar said.

"The students were admitted to the hospital; they were scared. There's no need to panic, as all the students are healthy and safe," he added.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Bihar: Woman working in orchestra shot by man inside hotel room in Muzaffarpur