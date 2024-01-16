Bihar: Nitish Cabinet approves Rs 2 lakh each to 94 lakh families for entrepreneurship, self-employment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Aiming to address the unemployment issue, the Bihar government brought a self-employment scheme to provide financial support of Rs 2 lakh for entrepreneurship. The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to about 94 lakh families, with a monthly income Rs 6,000 or less.

Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said, “According to the caste-based survey report, Bihar has 94,33,312 families living on an income of Rs 6,000 or less a month. Now, the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each...for entrepreneurship and self-employment under the Bihar Small Entrepreneur Scheme.”

A committee, which will be headed by the additional chief secretary of the industries department, will approave the financial aid to the families.

“Under the Bihar Small Entrepreneur Scheme, beneficiaries can invest in small-scale/cottage industries, which include handicrafts, textile, service sectors and electrical items,” the senior official said.

The amount will be released in instalments. The cabinet also increased the compensation to labourers working in unorganised sectors in case of death and disability.

“Labourers (or their families) working in unorganised sectors will now get compensation of Rs 2 lakh (earlier it was Rs 1 lakh) in case of death (unnatural/accidental), and Rs 1 lakh (from Rs 75,000) for permanent disability. Similarly, in case of natural death of a working labourer, his/her family member will get Rs 50,000 as financial assistance,” Siddharth said.

(With PTI inputs)

