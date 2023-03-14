Bihar: RJD leader Sunil Rai kidnapped, incident caught on camera | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A grab of the footage

RJD leader Sunil Rai has been kidnapped in Chhapra on Tuesday morning. The entire incident was captured on CCTV after which miscreants fled with the leader before forcing him into a Scorpio.

In the video, it can be seen that the leader was kidnapped by atleast six miscreants. Till now, no ransom has been demanded.

According to information, the criminals abducted him from his office in Sadha. His mobile phone has also been found at a short distance from the place of the incident. Sunil Kumar Rai had earlier rebelled against RJD and contested as an independent.

Importantly, Sunil Rai is associated with land business.

