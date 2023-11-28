Bihar: Nitish govt slashes holidays on Ram Navami, Rakshabandhan, Eid-Bakrid get extension | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

In a shocking move, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has slashed the holidays on the occasions of Janmashtami, Rakshabandhan, Ramnavami, Shivratri, Teej, Vasant Panchami and Jivitputrika, while also giving three days holidays each for Eid and Bakrid, and two days for Muharram. The changes were made in the latest holiday calendar released on Monday (November 27). Summer vacation of teachers has also been cancelled, according to the new calendar, however, this change has not been made for the students. Out of the 60 days leave for teachers, they will have to come to the school for 38 days and will only be given leave on 22 days of the year.

What more is included in the calendar?

Holiday on the Labour Day observed on May 1 has also been cancelled. There will no more be holiday on October 2, which celebrates the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi. It was earlier decided that schools will remain functional on the birth anniversaries of great personalities and classes will be held before the recess period and birth anniversary celebrations would be held afterward. The decision was taken with an aim to apprise the children about the values and personality of the great men.

A few months ago, holidays of some Hindu festivals were cancelled, teachers protested, after which the decision was rolled back.

BJP hits out at the Nitish government over the latest calendar

BJP took a jibe at the latest development and said that "Kursi Kumar of Bihar is the leader of appeasement".

“Warlord of appeasement - Kursi Kumar of Bihar. Once again the anti-Hindu face of the uncle-nephew government came to the fore. On one hand, holidays for Muslim festivals are being extended in schools, while holidays for Hindu festivals are being abolished. Shame on the government that hates Sanatan for vote bank,” Union Minister Ashwini Choubey posted on X. formerly Twitter.

The decision of the Nitish Kumar government is likely to garner more sharp reactions from the Opposition in Bihar.

ALSO READ | Bihar: Police official mowed down by tractor loaded with illegal sand in Jamui

ALSO READ | Amit Shah attacks Nitish Kumar in Bihar rally, says ‘you don’t belong anywhere’, forget PM post