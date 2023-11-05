Bihar: Amit Shah to address rally in Muzaffarpur today, first after caste-survey data

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a mega-rally in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur today (November 5), his first after the caste-survey data was published by the Nitish Kumar government last month. He will be received by Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary and other senior leaders of the party at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport airport in Patna in the afternoon. Shah will take a helicopter from the airport to Patahi, the venue of the rally. His visit comes for the first time after the Nitish government put out the data of the caste-based survey on October 2.

The survey showed that OBCs and EBCs constituted over 60 per cent of the state’s total population. The upper castes were close to 10 per cent, according to the census. The BJP questioned the accuracy of the survey.

The Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat, where Shah will address a rally today is currently held by BJP’s Ajay Nishad. He will address the public meeting at around 1 pm.

In 2019, the BJP-led NDA of which JDU was a part then, had won 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, barring Kishanganj, which was won by the Congress.

According to the security officials, multi-tier security arrangements were put in place for the Home Minister’s visit. Drones are being used for aerial surveillance.

Shah will leave for New Delhi on Sunday evening.

(With PTI inputs)