Bihar: Over 20,000 additional security forces deployed to maintain law and order during Durga Puja

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Durga Puja: Anticipating a huge turnout of pandal-hoppers during the Durga puja festival, the Bihar Police have made elaborate security arrangements and have deployed more than 20,000 additional security forces to maintain law and order situation across the state and ensure the festival passes off peacefully.

Stringent security measures have been put in place in the state capital, Patna. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been set up at all major Durga Puja pandals in the city to monitor and deter any potential disturbances or troublemakers.

Over 20,000 additional forces deployed

A statement issued by Bihar Police said, "The state police have deployed more than 20,000 additional forces across the state to maintain law and order during Durga Puja. A total of 15,559 pandals of Goddess Durga has been installed in the state this year. A maximum of 1,378 idols have been installed in Patna, followed by 1,029 in Saran and less than 1,000 idols in other districts."

The police said that in Patna district, around 2,000 probationer cops, seven companies of Bihar Special Military Police and 1,200 home guard jawans have been deployed till October 28. As per the statement, the cops are also keeping a close watch on the sensitive spots and the Indo-Nepal border.

The Bihar Police have escalated their cyber patrolling and social media monitoring efforts to identify and track individuals who disseminate provocative, objectionable, or blasphemous content that could potentially disrupt the peace during the ongoing festive season in the state. "All 44 cyber police stations and all district police in the state to monitor provocative, objectionable and hatred-filled messages on social media platforms and also to identify and act against persons or organisations who indulge in such illegal act", said a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity.

In Patna, the district administration is employing 38 drones to enhance crowd management, facilitate smooth traffic flow, and maintain law and order throughout the Durga Puja celebrations. The district administration has divided the city into 13 zones with magistrates, police officers and patrolling teams. Besides, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have also been deployed at critical locations in the state capital.

Bihar Police forms 'Anti Romeo Squad'

In an effort to prevent incidents of eve-teasing and molestation, particularly in crowded areas near Durga Puja pandals, the Bihar Police have formed 'Anti Romeo Squads' in various districts. The Anti Romeo Squad teams are being deployed at the crowded places in and round the surroundings of Puja Pandals and fairs in civil and police uniforms to keep at tab on miscreants.

“In Gopalganj, we have constituted three teams of Anti Romeo Squads in the district. They have been given directions to keep tabs on miscreants and take action promptly as soon as anyone raises the alarm of eve-teasing or molestation,” said Swarn Prabhat, SP of Gopalganj.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: West Bengal govt asks Kolkata Metro to ensure trains till midnight during Durga Puja | Details

Also Read: Odisha government declares ten-day Durga Puja vacation for schools from Oct 20