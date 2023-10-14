Odisha government declares ten-day Durga Puja vacation for schools from Oct 20

Follow us on Image Source : PTI All the schools in the state will remain closed for 10 days for the festivities till October 29.

On the occasion of the Durga Puja festival, the Odisha government has declared a ten-day vacation for schools from October 20. According to the official notification, all the schools in the state will remain closed for ten days for the festivities till October 29. Directorates of secondary and elementary education on Friday ordered all the district education officers to instruct the school authorities about the puja vacation.

The government also declared October 14 as a holiday on the occasion of Mahalaya, the day marking the end of Pitru Paksha.

Lakhs of people offered 'tarpan' on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, marking the beginning of the festive season with Durga Puja barely six days away.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people. "On this revered day of Mahalaya, we pray Maa Durga blesses everyone’s lives with strength, wisdom, and prosperity. May this special occasion be a beacon of courage, harmony and prosperity. Shubho Mahalaya!" he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Durga Puja will begin on October 20, which is Sashti, and conclude on October 24, Dashomi.

(with inputs from PTI)