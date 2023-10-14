Saturday, October 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Odisha government declares ten-day Durga Puja vacation for schools from Oct 20

Odisha government declares ten-day Durga Puja vacation for schools from Oct 20

This year Durga Puja will be celebrated with much pomp and fanfare from 15th October to 24th October. The festival is celebrated with great excitement in Odisha and other states like Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, etc.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @bhagya_luxmi Bhubaneswar Updated on: October 14, 2023 13:18 IST
All the schools in the state will remain closed for 10 days
Image Source : PTI All the schools in the state will remain closed for 10 days for the festivities till October 29.

On the occasion of the Durga Puja festival, the Odisha government has declared a ten-day vacation for schools from October 20. According to the official notification, all the schools in the state will remain closed for ten days for the festivities till October 29. Directorates of secondary and elementary education on Friday ordered all the district education officers to instruct the school authorities about the puja vacation. 

The government also declared October 14 as a holiday on the occasion of Mahalaya, the day marking the end of Pitru Paksha.

Lakhs of people offered 'tarpan' on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, marking the beginning of the festive season with Durga Puja barely six days away.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people. "On this revered day of Mahalaya, we pray Maa Durga blesses everyone’s lives with strength, wisdom, and prosperity. May this special occasion be a beacon of courage, harmony and prosperity. Shubho Mahalaya!" he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Durga Puja will begin on October 20, which is Sashti, and conclude on October 24, Dashomi. 

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News