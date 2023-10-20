West Bengal govt asks Kolkata Metro to ensure trains till midnight during Durga Puja | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE West Bengal govt asks Kolkata Metro to ensure trains till midnight during Durga Puja

The Metro Railway Kolkata authorities were asked to keep the train services running till midnight on October 27 in order to facilitate smooth movement of commuters for the ‘Durga Puja Carnival’ on that day, an official said.

As a large number of people are expected to attend the carnival on Red Road here, the special commissioner of the Transport Department has written to the general manager of the Metro Railway to make sure that train services are operational till midnight on October 27, the official said.

Idols of the top community Durga Pujas in Kolkata are showcased in a colourful parade at the annual carnival. UNESCO had in 2021 accorded the Intangible Heritage status to the Durga Puja in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) said it will operate 23 additional buses till midnight on October 27.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Kolkata, has also written to all private bus, minibus, taxi and auto-rickshaw unions to ensure the availability of sufficient public transport for smooth transportation of people on that day, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Durga Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings and messages to share with loved ones

ALSO READ | Nolen Gurer Sondesh to Kheer Kadam: Sweet delicacies you must try during Durga Puja