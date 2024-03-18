Several killed as car collides with tractor in Bihar's Khagaria

Monday, March 18, 2024
     
Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Khagaria Updated on: March 18, 2024 9:01 IST
Image Source : PTI People gathered at the accident spot

Khagaria: Several people were killed and many are reported to be injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a tractor on Monday morning in Bihar's Khagaria district. 

Rescue and relief operations have been initiated, and the injured have been promptly transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Further details regarding the incident are currently awaited.

The story is being updated

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Five dead, three injured in two accidents in Sidhi

Also Read: Six dead, as many injured in road accident in Haryana’s Rewari

 

