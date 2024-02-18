Sunday, February 18, 2024
     
Bihar: Angry with 'Pakadua shaadi', man kills daughter-in-law, her father and brother

Subodh Kumar Yadav, mukhiya of the village, said it was a case of 'Pakadua shaadi' (forced marriage), in which men are abducted and married off to women against their will, and that was the reason Neelu Kumari's in-laws were not taking her to their home even after two years of marriage.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Begusarai Updated on: February 18, 2024 7:39 IST
Three shot dead in Bihar
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Three shot dead in Bihar

A 'Pakadua shaadi' (forced marriage) held two years ago in Bihar's Begusarai ended with a tragic turn. A 25-year-old woman and her father and brother were shot dead allegedly by her father-in-law as he was angry over 'Pakadua shaadi'. The incident took place in Bishnupur Ahuk village in Sahebpur Kamal police station area on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Neelu Kumari (25), her father Umesh Yadav and brother Rajesh Yadav, residents of Sreenagar area of Begusarai district.

"The incident took place on Saturday evening when Umesh Yadav, along with his son and daughter, went to Neelu Kumari's in-laws' house. According to villagers, when her father-in-law saw them, he got furious and a scuffle broke out," Sahebpur Kamal police station SHO Deepak Kumar said.

Neelu Kumari's father-in-law suddenly took out his gun and shot them dead at point-blank range, he said, adding all three of them died on the spot.

The accused has fled the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Senior police officials have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

