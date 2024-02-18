Kamal Nath, his son Nakul and other Congress MLAs likely to join BJP today: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leaders Nakul Nath and Kamal Nath

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and his MP son Nakul Nath are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, said the sources. Senior Congress leader may join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and MP BJP chief VD Sharma. The sources said the BJP may hold a big event in Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara to welcome the father-son duo and several Congress MLAs.

Earlier on Saturday, Kamal Nath and his son Nakul arrived in New Delhi, adding fuel to the speculation. Also, Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media.

Nakul's move strengthened rumours swirling for the last few days that he, along with his father, is defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The bio of Nakul Kamal Nath on X now identifies him only as a Member of Parliament, Chhindwara (MP). Nakul is the MP from Chhindwara, the pocket borough of Kamal Nath, who has represented the constituency nine times in the past.

In Indore, senior Nath's staunch supporter and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma also removed Congress from his social media bio- a short descriptive text that appears in the information section of a user's social media account.

"I have changed my social media identity following my leader Kamal Nath," Verma told reporters in Indore.

He, however, claimed Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath have not yet decided to join the BJP.

In his changed bio on social media, Verma has described himself as an ex-MP Minister and former MP from Madhya Pradesh. His new profile also has the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" written on it.

"I am not saying that Kamal Nath was disrespected in Congress these days, but it is also true that a leader turns to the other side if his respect, honour, and self-esteem are hurt. I will follow Kamal Nath's footsteps," Verma added.

Kamal Nath's reaction

The buzz over Kamal Nath's possible switch to the BJP grew louder on Saturday with the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister telling reporters in New Delhi if there would be any such thing, he would inform the media first.

Kamal Nath, the sitting MLA from the Chhindwara seat, was removed as MP Congress chief in the wake of the Congress' crushing defeat at the hands of BJP in the last Assembly elections.

Nath is upset after denial of Rajya Sabha ticket?

He is said to be disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth and also Rahul Gandhi has been opposed to him since the party lost the assembly polls late last year.

Though speculations about Kamal Nath's shift have been going on for the last few days, they got a fresh boost on Friday when state BJP president VD Sharma said Nath and his son are welcome in the BJP if they are unhappy with Congress' decision to boycott the Ram mandir consecration event held in Ayodhya.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats, except Chhindwara.

(With PTI inputs)

