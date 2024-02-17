BJP national convention meet: 'We fulfilled our Ram Temple promise', says JP Nadda amid Jai Shri Ram slogans

Follow us on Image Source : BJP (X) BJP national president JP Nadda at party's national convention in Delhi.

BJP National Convention meeting 2024: While addressing the two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital, BJP national president JP Nadda said that we have fulfilled our promise of Ayodhya and Ram Temple.

He added, "BJP ruled 5 states in 2014, it is now in power in 12 states and NDA in 17 states."

Here are top quotes of JP Nadda's speech

In West Bengal, BJP rose from 10 per cent votes and 3 seats to 38.5 pc votes and 77 seats. We will come to power next time.

It was after thirty years that a government with an absolute majority was formed in the country in 2014.

Just after five years, in 2019, again, it was a 'Poorn Bahumat Sarkar' under PM Modi's leadership.

Today, we state this with pride that hardwork and efforts of our Party's leaders have turned our Adhiveshan into 'Maha Adhiveshan'.

During seven decades of the history of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and Bharatiya Janata Party, we have seen every period.

We have seen the period of struggle, we have seen the period of neglect, we have seen the Emergency and also the periods of winning and losing in elections.

But we are glad to note that the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been full of achievements.

It is a matter of great fortune for all of us that we are becoming eyewitnesses of the BJP National Convention 2024.

We have seen victory in the past, and we will see victory in the future too

I would like to welcome and congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose visionary leadership established a new dimension in politics, in the party, and in the society of the country.

Today, over 80 crore beneficiaries are getting free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Also, the last ten years under the Modi Government have pulled around 25 crore people out of poverty, have given these people new wings to fly.

The story doesn't end here as on every front, be it health, infrastructure, education, or employment, PM Modi's leadership is fulfilling the dreams of every Indian.

PM Modi's leadership is truly transforming India in an unparalleled way.

Prime Minister Modi has challenged and changed the very culture of our country's politics.

Today, PM Modi's stellar leadership is ensuring prosperity in the country through keeping 'GYAN' (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, Nari Shakti) at the forefront of his focus.

The convention witnessed the participation of various dignitaries, including ministers from the central cabinet, national and state-level party officials, members of the national council, current and former MPs, MLAs, members of legislative councils, former state presidents, coordinators of the Lok Sabha clusters, mayors, chairpersons of municipal corporations and municipalities, district panchayat presidents, district presidents, district coordinators, state coordinators of various fronts, media, and social media and IT cell coordinators.

