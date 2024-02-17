Saturday, February 17, 2024
     
PM Modi leads BJP's big two-day poll meeting in Delhi, top leaders in attendance

From its elected panchayat heads to district presidents and Union ministers, the BJP's 'national council' meeting is going to be the ruling party's biggest organisational get-together in recent memory -- an exercise aimed at galvanising its cadre for the Lok Sabha polls.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 17, 2024 13:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the BJP National Council meeting at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a two-day national convention of its leaders at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam to formulate a strategy to secure over 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, due to be held in April-May this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, CMs of BJP-ruled states, MPs, core committee members among other senior leaders and ministers are attending the convention.

During the convention, PM Modi took a tour of an exhibition depicting the achievements of his government.

According to sources, the office bearers' meeting could have an address by the Prime Minister. Cluster in-charges of the Lok Sabha areas could also attend the office bearers' meeting, which is underway.

In his closing address, Prime Minister Modi will give the mantra for winning the Lok Sabha polls and how to make the country developed by 2047. He will also highlight the achievements of the party.

