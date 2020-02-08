Olive green Maruti Suzuki Jimny steals the show at Auto Expo 2020 | See Pics

Image Source : TWITTER Speaking about Suzuki Jimny, MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said:“The vehicle has been showcased at the Auto Expo to assess response of the Indian consumers to the product.”

At the Auto Expo 2020, Maruti Suzuki's latest unveil Jimny stole the show. The lightweight 4x4 off-roader was displayed in olive-green army colour and looked apart as far as muscular cars go. The model that Suzuki plans to bring to the Indian shores is the long-wheelbase Suzuki Jimny Sierra, sold in Europe, instead of the short-wheelbase Kei car version that is sold in Japan. What's even better is that the car could well be named 'Gypsy' in the Indian market, given the cult following enjoyed by the Maruti Gypsy.

Here are some of the stunning pictures of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny that make it stand out

The four-wheel-drive vehicle powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine, has power of 75 kW /6000 rpm and torque of 130 Nm /4000 rpm enabling it to negotiate difficult terrains, the company said.

"Jimny has been developed on the basis of thorough research, assessing the expectations and requirements of professional users," he added. With its compact design and off-road capabilities, the vehicle speaks volumes about Suzuki's engineering capabilities, he added. Suzuki sells the Jimny across 194 countries.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny steals the show at Auto Expo 2020

