Olive green Maruti Suzuki Jimny steals the show at Auto Expo 2020 | See Pics

At the Auto Expo 2020, Maruti Suzuki's latest unveil Jimny stole the show. The lightweight 4x4 off-roader was displayed in olive-green army colour and looked apart as far as muscular cars go. The model that Suzuki plans to bring to the Indian shores is the long-wheelbase Suzuki Jimny Sierra, sold in Europe, instead of the short-wheelbase Kei car version that is sold in Japan. What's even better is that the car could well be named 'Gypsy' in the Indian market, given the cult following enjoyed by the Maruti Gypsy.
Here are some of the stunning pictures of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny that make it stand out