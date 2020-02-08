Auto Expo 2020: Top 5 electric vehicles that you can buy in 2020

MG Marvel X

Electric Vehicles and EV infrastructure have been a big talking point in this year's Auto Expo. From Indian carmakers like Tata Motors to global giants like KIA motors, several brands exhibited their latest entries into the EV mainframe.

A range of Electric Vehicles were on display at the Auto Expo 2020. Here are the top 5 EVs that you should not miss going forward.

MG Marvel X

MG Marvel X

British auto giant Morris Garages debuted in the Indian auto market in 2019 with its compact SUV Hector. Now, at Auto Expo 2020, MG has exhibited the MG Marvel X, a fully electric SUV.

The all-new MG Marvel X is being sold by SAIC Group in China under the banner of Roewe, MG will bring this car to India with a new name.

The car is based on the Vision E Concept showcased at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Marvel X features heavy chrome parts on its exteriors. Sporty alloy wheels, sharp bumper, LED tail lamps all contribute to giving the car an aggressive look.

Kia Soul EV

Image Source : PTI Kia Soul EV

Along with MG, Kia motors also made a strong debut in the Indian market in the year 2019 with its compact SUV Seltos. the impact of Kia's arrival was such that within months of its launch, the Seltos figured in the monthly list of top 10 cars sold in India.

At the Auto Expo 2020, the Korean carmaker Kia did not leave itself out of the EV debate. KIA showcased the all new KIA Soul EV, which is currently being sold in the global market.

Kia Soul EV comes with a lithium-ion polymer 64kWh battery offering a range of 450 km in one charge cycle.

Kia earlier had announced its long term plans to introduce 16 EVs in India by 2025. With Soul EV, there is now a first.

Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra in Auto Expo 2018 showcased the pre-production model of the electric hatch. In the 2020 edition, the company has finally launched the electric variant in the Indian market.

Priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) the eKUV100 is one of the cheapest EVs in India and could be one of the most preferred vehicles in the EV domain in the coming years.

The EV model of the hatch comes with a new grille with blue shade. There is a significant blue accent in the wheels as well. The cap of the charging port comes with a new ME badge.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV was first launched at the Geneva Motor Show. Now at the Auto Expo 2020, it is making a debut in the Indian market. The Tata Altroz EV will be the third EV by the company after Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

The Altroz EV has the potential of becoming India's first premium hatchback in India.

There is no confirmation as to when the Altroz EV will be launched but it is expected to hit the Indian roads sometime mid-2020.

Renault City K-ZE

Renault City K-ZE

Renault's all-new car City K-ZE is an electric version of its famous hatchback Kwid. Renault City K-ZE. The car was first showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show 2019 and will be the smallest EV by Renault.

The EV model of the car is only sold in the Chinese market only but the French carmaker will now bring it to India.