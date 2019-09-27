Maruti's BIG Diwali announcement: Baleno ex-showroom price cut by ₹1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has made yet another big announcement ahead of Diwali. The automaker has decided to massively decrease prices of its popular Baleno RS Model. According to a new notification, the Baleno RS Model is now cheaper by ₹1 lakh.

After the Friday price cut, Maruti Baleno RS is now available at Rs 7.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

What Maruti said announcing massive ₹1 lakh price cut on Baleno

"This is to inform that Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced a price reduction of select models by ₹5,000/- on September 25, 2019. Along with the above reduction, the company has also reduced the Ex-Showroom price of its model i.e. Baleno RS by ₹100,000/-," Maruti said in a BSE filing.

Maruti Suzuki had recently cut prices of its several bestselling cars like Alto 800, Alto K10 and Swift Diesel among others. On September 25, it had announced a price cut of Rs 5,000 on all its cars.

The price cuts will boost car sales during the festive season, Maruti Suzuki expects. Maruti's decision comes in the backdrop of the slumping sales in Auto sector.

However, with Maruti making a big cut in Baleno's ex-showroom price, the pressure is on other car manufacturers like Hyundai and Toyota. The festival season kicks off starting the beginning of Navratra that begins from Mahalaya on Sunday.

Consumers can expect some major price cuts from other car manufacturers ahead of the festival season.

If you are planning to buy a car, you won't complain about this situation.