Maruti Suzuki Discounts: India's largest car manufacturer offers major discounts

Indian auto market is going through its worst crisis in decades. The sales numbers are down and companies are finding it difficult to keep their manufacturing units running amidst low demand in the market.

Over the last few months their have been reports of multiple companies shutting down their factories temporarily or permanently.

Automobile giant TATA Motors reportedly shut down a number of manufacturing units in Jamshedpur in the month of August amidst stocked up inventories.

India's largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is offering major discounts to its customers. Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts upto Rs 1,12,000 on its highest selling cars.

A few days ago, Maruti Suzuki had slashed its car prices after the government reduced corporate tax to bring India's economy back on track.

