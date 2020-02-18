Image Source : TWITTER Maruti launches BS-VI compliant Ignis at starting price of Rs 4.89 lakh

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday launched BS-VI compliant version of its premium compact car Ignis priced between Rs 4.89-7.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Ignis is powered by 1.2 litre petrol engine and comes with manual and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options, the company said in a statement.

We have recognised an increasing preference for feature loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence.

We are confident that the all new IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

The model comes in four variants with manual transmission option priced in the range of Rs 4.89-6.73 lakh, while the AGS options are tagged between Rs 6.13- 7.19 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), the company said.

