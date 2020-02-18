Tuesday, February 18, 2020
     
Maruti launches BS-VI compliant Ignis at starting price of Rs 4.89 lakh

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday launched BS-VI compliant version of its premium compact car Ignis priced between Rs 4.89-7.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2020 13:28 IST
Maruti launches BS-VI compliant Ignis at starting price of Rs 4.89 lakh
Image Source : TWITTER

Maruti launches BS-VI compliant Ignis at starting price of Rs 4.89 lakh

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday launched BS-VI compliant version of its premium compact car Ignis priced between Rs 4.89-7.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Ignis is powered by 1.2 litre petrol engine and comes with manual and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options, the company said in a statement.

We have recognised an increasing preference for feature  loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. 

We are confident that the all new  IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

The model comes in four variants with manual transmission option priced in the range of Rs 4.89-6.73 lakh, while the AGS options are tagged between Rs 6.13- 7.19 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), the company said.

