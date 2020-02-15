Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire: Which car is best for you?

Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire: Head to head comparison that may help in you deciding what is best for you

Honda Amaze or Maruti Dzire? Which car should you buy? Which car is best for your needs? Which car would suit your requirements the best? These are some of the basic questions every car buyer asks themselves. If you are confused between Honda Amaze and Maruti Dzire, here are all your questions answered.

Entry segment sedan in India is one of the most popular segments of cars in the country. Over the years, the industry has moved from C-segment as entry-level sedans to a smaller version. Before the launch of cars like Honda Amaze and Maruti Dzire, cars like Honda City and Hyundai Verna were the smallest sedans one could buy in the market. Now, the buyer has more options, in a lesser price.

Honda Amaze and Maruti Dzire are both extremely popular cars in India. While Honda's years of reliable service has made the Japanese brand amongst the most popular in India, Maruti's relation with the Indian car buyers is second to none. On average, if we take the top 10 sold cars for each month, 6-7 cars in there are constant Maruti cars. It is safe to say that an average Indian buyer has blind faith in Maruti Suzuki.

But how do Honda Amaze and Maruti Dzire stack up against each other? Let's find out

Engine and Transmission: Honda Amaze comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre petrol engine options. The Amaze petrol gives a mileage of 19kmpl while the diesel variant gives 23.8 kmpl. Both diesel and petrol variants of the car are available in both manual and CVT-automatic transmission options

Maruti Dzire comes with a 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine option with both automatic and manual transmission options. In petrol, the Dzire gives 22kmpl mileage while in diesel the mileage soars up to 28.4 kmpl.

The Dzire in both petrol and diesel option gives more mileage than Honda Amaze. Fuel economy-wise, the Dzire is a wiser option.

Maruti Dzire interiors

Performance: Honda Amaze petrol goes from 0-100 in 13 seconds, while Maruti Dzire accelerates from 0-100 in 12.36 seconds. In diesel, the Dzire gets to 100 in 12.93 seconds while Amaze does the same in 12 seconds.

Clearly, in petrol, Dzire is more economical and more fun to drive. In diesel, the competition is tighter with Dzire only marginally in front when it comes to mileage and marginally behind when it comes to the fun factor.

Exterior Dimensions: Both the Amaze and Dzire have the same length of 3,995 mm. The Dzire (1735mm) is 40 mm wider than Amaze (1695mm). Maruti's sedan also has a marginal edge in height. The Amaze (170mm as compared to 162 mm) though, has a greater ground clearance and a longer wheelbase (2470mm as compared to 2450mm). The Dzire is approximately 40 kgs lighter than the Amaze.

Honda Amaze interiors

Interior Features: Honda Amaze comes with interior features like Meter Illumination Control, Meter Ring Garnish Satin Silver Plating, Piano Black Ornamentation On Dashboard, Piano Black Door Ornamentation, Inside Door Handle Silver, Door Lining with Fabric Pad, Dual Tone Instrument Panel (Black And Beige), Dual Tone Door Panel (Black And Beige), Seat Back Pocket DR/AS, MID Screen Size (cmXcm)7.0x3.2 and Steering Wheel Piano Black Garnish. Maruti Dzire, which finds it hard to compete with Honda Amaze in this department, comes with -- Burl Wood Ornamentation, Dual Tone Interiors, Dual Tone Interiors, Multi-Information Display, Urbane Satin Chrome Accents On Console, Gear Lever And Steering Wheel and Front Dome Lamp.

So Which Car is better for you?

Honda Amaze and Maruti Dzire are both tried and tested cars on Indian roads. Both cars come with a backing of two very very successful automakers in India. On one hand where Maruti Dzire could said to be a downright functional car, Honda Amaze gives you that modern look. The Amaze's exterior are based on Honda Civic and Honda City, which make it look better. The sharp front makes the Amaze a better choice for the youngsters. But Dzire is one of the best in the Indian market when it comes to fuel economy. So if you are looking for a pocket-friendly car, you should go for Maruti Dzire.