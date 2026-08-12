Audi India set to launhc Q3, A5 and Q9: Here are the details, expected price and booking details

New Delhi:

Audi seems to be working on turning the things around in India, and it is starting with three fresh models. First up is the new-gen Q3, then the A5, and finally, Audi’s biggest SUV yet, the Q9. Let’s break down what’s coming.

New Audi Q3 kicks off the comeback

The third-generation Q3 leads the charge. This version is a big step up from the old one. The exterior has been overhauled—split lights up front with slim LED daytime running lights sitting high, while the main headlights sit lower on the bumper. Audi made the grille wider and carried the split-light theme to the rear. The car also got a little longer, about 40mm, which should open up some more space inside.

Inside, the Audi Q3 looks and feels much more current. There is a 12.8-inch touchscreen in the middle and an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster facing the driver. International versions even get a head-up display. In India, look for a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making around 204 PS, attached to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive could be in the mix too.

Audi A5 takes over from the A4

Next, the upcoming A5 steps in to replace the A4, following Audi’s updated naming pattern for combustion engines. The A5 gets a cleaner, sleeker look compared to the outgoing A4. Inside, Audi goes with its Digital Stage setup—expect an 11.9-inch instrument screen, a big 14.5-inch curved OLED touchscreen, and a 10.9-inch display for the front passenger.

Internationally, the A5 shows up with both petrol and diesel options, but for India, expect a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol. Details for India aren’t finalized yet.

Q9 crowns the SUV lineup

The showstopper is the Audi Q9. It sits above the Q7 and Q8 and, at 5.31 meters long, it is Audi’s biggest SUV to date. Think of it as a rival to the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. Buyers get to choose between six- and seven-seat versions; the 6-seater swaps in second-row captain’s chairs. There is plenty of luxury- power doors, a panoramic glass roof, B&O sound, and cutting-edge lighting.

Globally, the Q9 gets a 3.0-litre V6 diesel, good for 299PS and 630Nm, paired to an eight-speed automatic and quattro all-wheel drive.

With these three new luxury car launches, Audi aims to revamp its lineup in India and push harder in the premium SUV and luxury segments.

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