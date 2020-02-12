Kia Seltos vs MG Hector: Which car is best for you?

Kia Seltos vs MG Hector: Petrol top end comparison

Kia Seltos and MG Hector were arguably the two most decorated car launches of 2019. Korean carmaker KIA and British manufacturer Morris Garages both made a debut in India with these two cars. Both Seltos and Hector fall in the same segment -- compact SUVs -- A segment which has, over the years, increased its market by leaps and bounce in India.

While prices of both the cars are fairly similar, some fundamental differences, that can be credited majorly to the respective brands, stand out.

Today we will be comparing the top-end petrol model of both cars.

For our detailed comparison between MG Hector and KIA Seltos click here

Kia Seltos GTX Plus DCT vs MG Hector Sharp AT

Price: On-road price for both cars in Delhi has a difference of approximately Rs 34,000. While Seltos GTX Plus DCT will cost you Rs 19,91,332, MG Hector Shar AT will come at a premium of Rs 34,000 at Rs 20,25,009.

Engine Displacement: The Seltos has a 1353 cc engine under the hood while the Hector comes with a slightly larger 1451 cc engine.

Mileage: ARAI specified mileage of both these cars shows clear Seltos advantage. While Kia Seltos will give a mileage of 16.8 kmpl, Hector will only give you 13.96 kmpl.

Performance: Kia Seltos' 1.4-litre engine produces 138 BHP while MG Hector's 1.5-litre engine produces 141 BHP. Hector's 3 BHP advantage over the Seltos is not significant considering the engine size. Another thing to consider is the weight of the two cars. While Kia Seltos weighs between 1,695kgs and 1745kgs, MG Hector weights between 1,539 to 1,687 kg. Therefore the Seltos is slightly heavier than the Hector, by and large.

The Hector accelerates from 0-100 in 10.73 seconds while the Kia Seltos, despite a smaller engine, does it in 9.7 seconds.

So, in terms of both mileage and performance, the Seltos triumphs over MG Hector.

Dimensions and Space: The Hector is significantly lengthier than the Seltos ( over 300mm). The British compact SUV is also wider and taller and has a slightly better ground clearance. It is thus safe to say that the hector will definitely be more spacious.

The Hector also has a longer wheelbase of 2750 mm compared to Seltos' 2610 mm -- Which means more comfort as well.

The Hector has 150 litres of more boot space than the Seltos.

Therefore as far as comfort and practicality of the car goes -- Hector should be your car.

Exterior: KIA Seltos and MG Hector both are futuristic-looking SUVs. In the front, the MG Hector has gone for the unconventional with headlamps mounted in the bumper while the KIA Seltos has taken the more conventional approach with the headlamps further up. Both the SUVs however are fully LED as far as lights are concerned (DRL + Fog lamps + Headlamps)

Features: Both MG Hector and KIA Seltos come with a plethora of advanced features that will surely make your ride easy and enjoyable.

The MG Hector boasts a 10.4-inch infotainment system while the KIA Seltos has a 10.25-inch infotainment system. Both cars have features like the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. the difference-maker here could be MG's much-advertised feature of voice command that works for things like the Sunroof and the AC climate control.

MG Hector Sharp AT vs Kia Seltos GTX Plus DCT: Which one is best for you?

MG Hector is slightly more expensive than KIA Seltos. The attractive price of the KIA Seltos could give it an edge over the MG Hector, but only if that matters to you. If you are looking for a car with more features sporty look and yet conventionality in its approach, KIA Seltos is made for you. If you are looking for space, muscular look, unconventionality and features like hill assist and traction control, MG Hector is the car for you.