KIA Seltos vs MG Hector: Head to Head

Two of the most awaited compact SUV launches in 2019 have been the KIA Seltos and the MG Hector. South Korean carmaker KIA and British auto major Morris Garages have made their debut into the Indian auto market with their latest compact SUVs Seltos and Hector.

One of the most drawn out comparisons in the last few weeks has been the KIA Seltos and the MG Hector.

India TV Auto brings to you a detailed comparison between the two cars:

KIA Seltos vs MG Hector -- Exterior

KIA Seltos and MG Hector both are futuristic looking SUVs. In the front the MG Hector has gone for the unconventional with headlamps mounted in the bumper while the KIA Seltos has taken more conventional approach with the headlamps further up. Both the SUVs however are fully LED as far as lights are concerned (DRL + Fog lamps + Headlamps)

From the sides the MG Hector is lengthier. The KIA Seltos appears more upright.

At the rear the KIA Seltos looks more sporty. Both the cars are connected tail lamps though.

DIMENSIONS

Measurement Kia Seltos MG Hector Length 4315mm 4655mm Width 1800mm 1835mm Height 1620mm 1760mm Wheelbase 2610mm 2750mm Boot Space 433 litres 587 litres

It is quite clear that the MG Hector is longer, wider and taller than the KIA Seltos, it has more wheelbase and a larget boot. If size is what you are after MG Hector could be just the car for you.

KIA Seltos vs MG Hector -- Interior

Infotainment System

The MG Hector boasts a 10.4-inch infotainment system while the KIA Seltos has a 10.25-inch infotainment system. Both cars have features like the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. the difference-maker here could be MG's much-advertised feature of voice command that works for things like the Sunroof and the AC climate control.

Space and Features

Both cars are comfortable and spacious. The MG Hector is larger than the KIA Seltos and hence has more space in the car. The KIA, however, has more features in the car and is more futuristic from the inside with features like LED Sound Mood lights and smart air purifier with perfume diffuser. The KIA Seltos also boasts of a Bose 8-speaker sound system which beats that of the MG Hector.

KIA Seltos vs MG Hector -- Performance

Kia Seltos MG Hector Engine 1.5-litre & 1.4-litre turbo 1.5-litre turbo, 1.5-litre turbo with hybrid & 2.0-litre turbo Transmission Options 6-speed MT or CVT/ 6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission)/ 6-speed MT or 6-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT Power 115PS & 140PS 168PS & 170PS Torque 144Nm & 242Nm 250Nm & 350PS Claimed Fuel Efficiency 16.5kmpl 14.16kmpl, 13.96kmpl & 15.81 kmpl

The MG Hector's turbo engine is more marginally more powerful than that of the KIA Seltos but is less economical. MG Hector is available in 3 engine options while the KIA Seltos comes with two.

KIA Seltos vs MG Hector -- Price

Petrol

Kia Seltos MG Hector HTE - Rs 9.69 lakh - HTK - Rs 9.99 lakh - HTK+ - Rs 11.19 lakh - - Style - Rs 12.18 lakh HTX - Rs 12.79 lakh Super - Rs 12.98 lakh GTK - Rs 13.49 lakh Super Hybrid - Rs 13.58 lakh HTX (AT) - Rs 13.79 lakh - GTX - Rs 14.99 lakh Smart Hybrid - Rs 14.68 lakh - Smart (AT) - Rs 15.28 lakh GTX (AT) - Rs 15.99 lakh - GTX+ - Rs 15.99 lakh Sharp Hybrid - Rs 15.88 lakh - Sharp (AT) - Rs 16.78 lakh

Diesel

Kia Seltos MG Hector HTE - Rs 9.99 lakh - HTK - Rs 11.19 lakh - HTK+ - Rs 12.19 lakh - HTK+ (AT) - Rs 13.19 lakh Style - Rs 13.18 lakh HTX - Rs 13.79 lakh Super - Rs 14.18 lakh HTX+ - Rs 14.99 lakh Smart - Rs 15.48 lakh HTX+ (AT) - Rs 15.99 lakh - - Sharp - Rs 16.88 lakh

VERDICT

MG Hector is more expensive than KIA Seltos. The attractive price of the KIA Seltos could give it an edge over the MG Hector. If you are looking for a car with more features sporty looking design and yet conventionality in its approach, KIA Seltos is made for you. If you are looking for space, muscular look, unconventionality and features like hill assist and traction control, MG Hector is the car for you.

