MG Hector 7th anniversary offer: Get Rs 60000 benefits and 100 per cent on-road funding

New Delhi:

JSW MG Motor India is marking seven years of the MG Hector with a special anniversary offer. Since launching in 2019, the Hector has been MG’s flagship in India. Now, to celebrate, anyone who books a Hector this August 2026 gets benefits worth up to Rs 60,000.

On top of that, MG is giving buyers full, 100 per cent, on-road funding for up to seven years. Even accessories are covered—no need to pay all that upfront.

MG Hector Anniversary offers explained

If you book a new Hector during August, you can get up to Rs 60,000 in various benefits. That includes exchange bonuses, loyalty rewards, corporate deals, and special anniversary discounts. The mix you will receive depends on what you are eligible for.

Financing is flexible, too. MG lets you finance the entire on-road cost of the SUV, with loan tenures up to seven years—that’s 84 months. It lines up with Hector’s own seven-year milestone. And yes, you can even include accessories in your loan, so you don’t have to shell out extra cash for upgrades.

MG says these offers make it easier for more people to own a Hector this anniversary season.

Hector pricing, engine and features

The MG Hector starts at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it right in the middle of the C-segment SUV competition. But it’s got the size and features that stack up well against bigger SUVs, too. The Hector got its last big update at the end of 2025, with refreshed looks, a revamped interior, and a sharper price tag.

Powering the Hector is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Buyers get a choice between a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic.

7-years on: Hector in India

The Hector was MG’s launch model in India and really helped make the brand a household name. It was also one of the first SUVs here advertised as a “connected” car with its ‘Internet Inside’ campaign.

Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor India, says the Hector has won the trust of Indian families over the past seven years. He believes this anniversary offer adds more value for buyers even beyond the car itself.

All these special perks are available only on eligible Hector bookings made in August 2026.