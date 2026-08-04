MG M9 Couture Edition and MG Cyberster Couture Edition debut with designer Gaurav Gupta touch

New Delhi:

MG just dropped something big for those who love exclusivity. The M9 Couture Edition and Cyberster Couture Edition have landed in India- each limited to just 50 units. JSW MG Motor India is rolling these out as part of its MG SELECT luxury retail brand, and they have teamed up with fashion designer Gaurav Gupta to give the special editions a fresh, high-fashion look.

You are looking at Rs. 84.94 lakh for the M9 Couture Edition and Rs. 87.49 lakh for the Cyberster (both prices ex-showroom). Bookings are open, and you will see the first deliveries starting August 10, 2026. But with just 50 of each up for grabs, these cars are about as rare as it gets for MG in India.

Limited to just 50 units each

Both editions feature Gupta’s distinct 'Serpent Infinity' motif – a symbol of continuity, transformation, and power. MG talks a lot about the handcrafted detailing, embroidery-inspired touches, and refined finishes that set these cars apart, giving each one a real sense of character.

Collaboration inspired by fashion and luxury

The story behind this collaboration dates back to the launch of Gaurav Gupta's menswear flagship store in New Delhi earlier this year, where MG showcased a one-off Cyberster. They then brought the partnership on stage at Gupta’s ‘Light Song’ couture show in Mumbai, with MG SELECT as the official automotive partner.

The goal, the company says, is to mix innovative automotive design with fashion-level craftsmanship—basically, making EVs as much about style and self-expression as performance.

Available exclusively through MG SELECT

You can only buy these limited-edition EVs at MG SELECT Experience Centres, which currently operate in 14 cities across India. Interested? Head to one of these centres or book online through MG’s official website.

Milind Shah, who heads MG SELECT, says these cars have already been a hit with buyers looking for something premium, and now, with these Couture Editions, they’re taking exclusivity to a whole new level.

Riding on strong EV growth

There is also a bigger story here: MG’s riding a wave of EV growth in India. July 2026 saw them move a record 8,158 units in wholesale sales, with over 80 per cent being electric.

The standard M9 and Cyberster have already helped MG make a mark in the luxury EV scene, and these Couture Editions only strengthen their position among buyers who want something truly unique.

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