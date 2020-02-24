Maruti launches all-new Vitara Brezza | Check Details

Maruti has launched the all-new Vitara Brezza. India's most successful car manufacturer, Maruti, also declared the prices for all the models of the car. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the Vitara Brezza offers enhanced sportiness, bolder looks, stronger stance, premium interiors amongst other things. The car will feature a 1.5-litre k-series BS6 petrol engine. It will come with a 5-speed manual as well as an automatic transmission option.

speaking at the launch of the car, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, said, "Our customers are evolving and so are their aspirations. Vitara Brezza has evolved to become a highly powerful brand over the past 4 years. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that the all-new Vitara Brezza will take forward the rich legacy of its predecessor with overwhelming customer response."

The all-new Vitara Brezza will be available in three new dual-tone colour options - Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof.

Launched in 2016, the Vitara Brezza became an instant hit. Vitara Brezza’s dominance over the segment is evident from the fact that in less than 4

years of its launch it has sold over 500,000 units.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price