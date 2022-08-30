Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Which is the real 'big daddy of SUVs'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Class (Representational image)

The Mahindra Scorpio is a leading competitor amongst the top Indian SUV giants, to the extent that the company currently sells two iterations of the Scorpio in the Indian market - Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic. Now, we’ve all heard the buzz around the new Scorpio N, the big daddy of all SUVs with its unbeatable road presence, but how does it fare against the new Scorpio Classic?

To best compare these two SUVs, let’s compare their specs parallelly against three key criteria. These are:

Price

With only two variants on sale, namely S and S11, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh, respectively. Whereas, The new Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in five variants including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The pricing starts at Rs 11.99 Lakh and goes upto Rs 23.90 Lakh, whereas the price of the Scorpio N automatic version starts from Rs 15.45 Lakh.

Engine Capacity

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that is tuned to produce 130bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Whereas, Mahindra Scorpio N is available in two fuel-type engine options: A 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine that produces 200bhp and 370Nm (380 Nm for AT), and a 2.0-litre mHawk diesel motor that is offered in two states of tune; 130bhp and 300 Nm of torque, as well as 172bhp and 370Nm (400 Nm for AT).

Interiors and features

Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes equipped with a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, cruise control, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, dual-tone interior theme, front and rear arm-rest, an engine start-stop button, and tilt-adjustable steering. Mahindra Scorpio N, on the other hand, has an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, drive modes, a new touchscreen infotainment system, a Sony-sourced music system, AdrenoX connected car technology, and captain seats for the second row.

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a legitimate upgrade to its older counterparts; The new model offers better seating, has a robust build, offers solid drivability and frugality with the Thar's mHawk 130 diesel motor, and is well suited to the diverse Indian terrain. Mahindra Scorpio N, on the other hand, with its meaty steering and electric adjustment and automatic control for various car settings, along with large sunroof, offers a solid road presence that cannot be denied.

On the flip side, Scorpio Classic only has two variations, while Scorpio N has five ranging from a starting price same as Scorpio Classic, it also has variation in the higher price range, including automatic versions. In addition, if monetary limitations aren’t a major player in your decision-making, know that Scorpio N has many eye-grabbing features like an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control and AdrenoX-connected car technology.