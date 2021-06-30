Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @LANDROVERINDIA JLR launches Range Rover Sport SVR at Rs 2.19 cr

Luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday launched the luxury performance SUV Range Rover Sport SVR in India priced at Rs 2.19 crore.

The SUV is powered by a '5.0 I supercharged V8 petrol engine' that delivers a power of 423 KW and torque of 700 Nm and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km per hour in 4.5 seconds.

The company said that the Range Rover Sport SVR is the "fastest, most powerful and dynamic Land Rover ever produced".

The luxury performance SUV is hand-finished in Coventry, the UK.

"It unleashes the full potential of the Range Rover Sport's lightweight and robust all-aluminium architecture, while retaining the refinement, luxury and off-road capability for which Range Rover is world-renowned," the company said in a statement.

"Coupled with bespoke enhancements to the chassis, the SVR delivers more dynamic handling without compromising traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability," it added.

ALSO READ | MG Motor to drive in 2nd electric model in India in next 2 years