Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Quick comparison before you make the final decision

When we talk about gearless scooters, two scooters that come to mind immediately are Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter. Both scooters are tried and tested and have gained a certain trust in the Indian market. In the month of June 2019, Honda Activa sold 2,18,734 units while TVS Jupiter sold 56,797 units.
This striking difference in sales numbers is also a reflection of the strong base that Honda Activa has created over the years. Honda Activa was first launched in India in 1999 as compared to TV Jupiter which was launched in 2013.
While sales numbers may establish a daylight between the Honda Activa and the TVS Jupiter, on ground, the two are not that far apart.
Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Engine
Both Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter boast of a similar kind of engine. Both come with a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine. While the engine on Honda Activa is fan-cooled, the engine on the TVS Jupiter is air-cooled. The engine on the TVS Jupiter is also BS-VI compliant
|Criteria
|Honda Activa
|TVS Jupiter
|Engine Displacement (CC)
|109.19
|109.7
|Power
|7.96 PS
|8.20 PS
|Torque
|9 Nm
|8.4 Nm
|Bore
|50 mm
|53.5 mm
|Stroke
|55.6 mm
|48.8 mm
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
The engine figures clearly show that there is hardly anything to choose from between these two scooters.
Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Performance
|Criteria
|Honda Activa
|TVS Jupiter
|Acceleration: 0-60 kmph
|10.55 Sec
|9.16 Sec
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|62 kmpl
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|83 kmph
|85 kmph
As with the engine, the performance figures for these two scooters are almost identical. If at all, the TVS Jupiter has an edge on paper in terms of 0-60 kmph acceleration, mileage as well as top speed.
The Honda Activa falls slightly short of the TVS Jupiter in all three departments.
Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Dimensions
|Criteria
|Honda Activa
|TVS Jupiter
|Length*Width*Height
|1761/710/1158
|1834/650/1115
|Wheelbase
|1238 mm
|1275 mm
|Length
|1761 mm
|1834 mm
|Ground Clearance
|153 mm
|150 mm
|Height
|1158 mm
|1115 mm
|Seat Height
|765 mm
|765 mm
|Width
|710 mm
|650 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|5.3 L
|5 L
|Tail Light
|Bulb
|LED
The two scooters are again very similar in dimensions. The TVS Jupiter has a slightly longer wheelbase and length, while the Activa edges the Jupiter in terms of ground clearance and height. The Honda Activa also has slight more fuel capacity with 5.3L as compared to 5L in TVS Jupiter.
The Jupiter, however, has LED tail lamps, while the Activa still comes with a bulb.
Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Features
|Criteria
|Honda Activa
|TVS Jupiter
|Ignition
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Seat Type
|Single
|Single
|Pass Switch
|Yes
|Yes
|Speedometer
|Analogue
|Analogue
|Low Fuel Warning Lamp
|Yes
|Yes
|External Fuel outlet
|No
|Yes
|Underseat storage
|18 litre
|18 litre
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Console
|Analogue and Digital
|Analogue and Digital
|Odometer
|Digital
|Digital
Again, the Activa and the Jupiter are quite similar when it comes to features. Both have an 18 litre fuel tank, digital odometer, air-cooled system, pass switch, analogue speedometer and single seat.
Both Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter come with kick and self start options. The TVS Jupiter though has an external fuel outlet which the Activa does not.
Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Price
Honda Activa comes in four variants while the TVS Jupiter comes in 5 variants.
Honda Activa Prices
|Model
|Price
|Honda Activa STD
|Rs 55,450
|Honda Activa limited edition STD
|Rs 55,870
|Honda Activa DLX
|Rs 57,335
|Honda Activa Limited edition DLX
|Rs 57,735
TVS Jupiter Prices
|Model
|Price
|TVS Jupiter Drum Self and Alloy
|Rs 53,751
|TVS Jupiter ZX
|Rs 57,739
|TVS Jupiter ZX Disc
|Rs 59,950
|TVS Jupiter Classic Edition
|Rs 59,990
|TVS Jupiter Grande Edition
|Rs 62,606