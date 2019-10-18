Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Quick comparison before you make the final decision

Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter Comparison

When we talk about gearless scooters, two scooters that come to mind immediately are Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter. Both scooters are tried and tested and have gained a certain trust in the Indian market. In the month of June 2019, Honda Activa sold 2,18,734 units while TVS Jupiter sold 56,797 units.

This striking difference in sales numbers is also a reflection of the strong base that Honda Activa has created over the years. Honda Activa was first launched in India in 1999 as compared to TV Jupiter which was launched in 2013.

While sales numbers may establish a daylight between the Honda Activa and the TVS Jupiter, on ground, the two are not that far apart.

Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Engine

Both Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter boast of a similar kind of engine. Both come with a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine. While the engine on Honda Activa is fan-cooled, the engine on the TVS Jupiter is air-cooled. The engine on the TVS Jupiter is also BS-VI compliant

Criteria Honda Activa TVS Jupiter Engine Displacement (CC) 109.19 109.7 Power 7.96 PS 8.20 PS Torque 9 Nm 8.4 Nm Bore 50 mm 53.5 mm Stroke 55.6 mm 48.8 mm No Of Cylinders 1 1 Drive Type Belt Drive Belt Drive

The engine figures clearly show that there is hardly anything to choose from between these two scooters.

Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Performance

Criteria Honda Activa TVS Jupiter Acceleration: 0-60 kmph 10.55 Sec 9.16 Sec Mileage 60 kmpl 62 kmpl Top Speed (Km/h) 83 kmph 85 kmph

As with the engine, the performance figures for these two scooters are almost identical. If at all, the TVS Jupiter has an edge on paper in terms of 0-60 kmph acceleration, mileage as well as top speed.

The Honda Activa falls slightly short of the TVS Jupiter in all three departments.

Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Dimensions

Criteria Honda Activa TVS Jupiter Length*Width*Height 1761/710/1158 1834/650/1115 Wheelbase 1238 mm 1275 mm Length 1761 mm 1834 mm Ground Clearance 153 mm 150 mm Height 1158 mm 1115 mm Seat Height 765 mm 765 mm Width 710 mm 650 mm Fuel Capacity 5.3 L 5 L Tail Light Bulb LED

The two scooters are again very similar in dimensions. The TVS Jupiter has a slightly longer wheelbase and length, while the Activa edges the Jupiter in terms of ground clearance and height. The Honda Activa also has slight more fuel capacity with 5.3L as compared to 5L in TVS Jupiter.

The Jupiter, however, has LED tail lamps, while the Activa still comes with a bulb.

Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Features

Criteria Honda Activa TVS Jupiter Ignition Kick and Self Start Kick and Self Start Seat Type Single Single Pass Switch Yes Yes Speedometer Analogue Analogue Low Fuel Warning Lamp Yes Yes External Fuel outlet No Yes Underseat storage 18 litre 18 litre Cooling System Air Cooled Air Cooled Console Analogue and Digital Analogue and Digital Odometer Digital Digital

Again, the Activa and the Jupiter are quite similar when it comes to features. Both have an 18 litre fuel tank, digital odometer, air-cooled system, pass switch, analogue speedometer and single seat.

Both Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter come with kick and self start options. The TVS Jupiter though has an external fuel outlet which the Activa does not.

Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Price

Honda Activa comes in four variants while the TVS Jupiter comes in 5 variants.

Honda Activa Prices

Model Price Honda Activa STD Rs 55,450 Honda Activa limited edition STD Rs 55,870 Honda Activa DLX Rs 57,335 Honda Activa Limited edition DLX Rs 57,735

TVS Jupiter Prices