Bajaj Auto launches Dominar 250, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday launched Dominar 250, a variant of the Dominar Sports Tourer model, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi).

The Dominar 250 is powered by a liquid-cooled 248.8 cc engine delivering 27 PS power, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. Introduced in Canyon Red and Vine Black colour options, the 2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 gets several features that are available with its more powerful and popular sports touring cousin Bajaj Dominar 400.

"Dominar 250 will be an ideal bike for aspiring riding enthusiasts who wish to get into the world of touring," Bajaj Auto President – Motorcycles, Sarang Kanade said.

He said the Dominar brand has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for long distance tourers.

BS-VI compliant new Dominar 250 is now available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in dual channel ABS variant, the company said.

The Bajaj D250 also comes with a host of features and equipment. It includes the 37mm upside-down forks and twin-barrel exhaust. The Dominar 250 also comes with innovative bungee straps tucked under the seat, redesigned instrument cluster which now provides additional information such as gear position, trip info, and the time.