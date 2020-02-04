Auto Expo 2020: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Fee - All you need to know

Auto Expo 2020 all set to enthrall you this February.

Auto Expo 2020 -- Asia's largest automotive show is here again. The biennial event will feature a number of launches and unveilings such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift and Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E concept and more. From date, time, venue and bookings, we have all the details of Auto Expo 2020 in a nutshell for you.

Auto Expo 2020: Date, Time

Auto Expo 2020 will begin on February 7 and go on till February 12. The automotive show will be open for general public from February 8-12, 11 am onwards.

Auto Expo 2020: Book your tickets

The prices of tickets to the Auto Expo range between Rs 350 and Rs 750. You can book Auto Expo 2020 tickets on Book My Show.

Auto Expo 2020: Venue

Auto Expo 2020 is set to be held in two venues: Auto Expo - Component Show at Pragati Maidan and Auto Expo - The Motor Show at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. Auto Components Show will take place from February 6 till February 9.

Auto Expo 2020: What will be on display

Auto Expo 2020 will have on display - The Motor Show 2020: Cars, MUVs/SUVs, Two Wheelers, Three Wheelers, Special Vehicles, Concept Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles (Trucks & Buses), Vintage Cars, Super Cars and Bikes, Tyres and Tubes, Oil Companies, Automotive Design and Technology, Engineering and IT for Automobile companies, Institutions, Universities, etc., Financial Institutions, Auto Insurance Companies, Media & Auto Publications.