Horoscope Today, August 8: Great day for Leo while Cancer & THESE 3 zodiac signs need to be careful

Horoscope Today, August 8: Today is the Ekadashi date of Shravan Shukla Paksha and Monday is the day. Ekadashi date will remain till 9 pm tonight. After crossing the whole day of today, the validity of yoga will remain till 3.25 am in the late night. Along with this, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 2.37 pm today. The same will be the Bhadra of Patal Lok from 10.25 am to 9 pm today. Apart from this, today is Putrada Ekadashi fast. Acharya knows from Indu Prakash how your day will be on 8th August according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve your day.

Aries

Today your day is going to be favorable for you. Today you will work hard at the working place. You will feel proud of your achievements. Today you can get many responsibilities, which you will fulfill well. Today can be beneficial for the people associated with the entertainment industry of this zodiac. Your creative field will be strong. Your health will be better.

Taurus

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Your thought work will be completed today. Today you will benefit from the work done with the business partner. Also, if you work with an open mind, good people will try to connect with you. Today will also be a better day for the property dealer of this amount. Those working as stockbrokers can have a busy day today.

Gemini

Today your day is going to be profitable. Today the result of hard work will be in your favor. Will focus on yourself today. Today you can get help of loved ones in some work. Today, you can make a plan to go somewhere with your spouse, your relationship will get stronger. Your commendable work can be respected in the society. Your confidence in some work can give you success. You will spend evening time with your family.

Cancer

Today your day is going to start well. The workload can be high in the office. Today it will be easy to get the cooperation of the official class, deteriorating work will be done. Your love towards children will make you their darling. Today you can learn something from your mistakes. Today you can go to parent meeting with your children. Feeding chapati to a black dog will give you peace of mind.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you can do some creative work. You may get a job offer from a multinational company, which will make you feel confident. Today you will get full opportunity to consider some important work. Make full use of time. The more importance you give to others today, the more importance you will get. Today you will get a lot of relief from the problem of migraine, do not pay attention to the unnecessary things.

Virgo

Today your day will bring a new direction in life. Today any important work will be completed with the help of colleagues. Will take part in a meeting in the office today. Also, there can be a conversation on some important topic. People of this zodiac who want to start business in any other state, today is a good day for them, they will get full support from family members. You may get to learn something new. Your thoughts will get importance today.

Libra

Today you will start your day with a calm mind. Tension may increase a bit today due to disturbances in the matters of old transactions, to get rid of it, take the help of your spouse. You can go to the gynecologist today. Today you are likely to benefit from the government sector. There will be a call for a job from a multinational company. Try to stay away from unnecessary controversies today. You can make up your mind to read a good book.

Scorpio

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today you can go to any religious place. Try to complete every task with patience and understanding. Do not hesitate to ask someone for help today, everything is in your favor. Today you can start any plan. If possible, complete the work before evening. If you work hard today, then most of the work you thought can be completed.

Sagittarius

Today your day is going to start with a good mood. Your financial condition will be better. Today new avenues of progress will open in terms of money. Give more importance to those things which are more important to you today. Also, you should maintain a balance between your work, family, and friends. Today is a better day for the students of this zodiac, you can join computer related courses. Will complete the work in the office on time today.

Capricorn

Today your day will be mixed. Today you can visit an old friend at his house. Try to avoid traveling today. You may feel tired and stressed. Today you can spend time with children. Today private teachers can be promoted. If there is a rift with your spouse, then today is a good day to resolve it. Graphic designing students can do something creative today.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to bring new happiness for your family. Today you can have a long journey due to important work. The success of the child side will make you happy. Today you can organize a small party at home. You will get opportunities to gain money by thinking of doing new work. Financial condition will be normal.

Pisces

Today your day is going to start with new hopes. People of this zodiac who are associated with the field of bakery business, they can get more profit than expected today, due to which the financial condition will be better. Today will also be a good day for the people of art and literature. Students of this zodiac will be worried about their career, it is better to consult their guru. You will get golden opportunities to show your skills.

