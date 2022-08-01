Horoscope Today, Aug 2: Libra & Sagittarius should pay attention to their health, know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, Aug 2:

Horoscope Today, Aug 2: Today is Tuesday and Panchami Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 5.30 am tomorrow morning. Tonight there will be Shiva Yoga till 6.38 pm. Along with this, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 5.29 pm today. Nag Panchami is today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on August 2 according to the zodiac signs and by which measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today you are going to start your day well. Students will increase their interest in studies today. There will be happiness in your life. People doing business of fruits will do well. People associated with politics can participate in a rally today. Today you will get a lot of relief from the problem of dermatology. Will make up your mind to go out with family. You need to be a little careful due to the changing weather.

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number - 4

Taurus

Today your day will start with new hopes. There will be mutual harmony among the people of the house. Today you will get success in your work in the workplace. Students today will seek help from their seniors in completing the project. You will talk about your marriage at home, your family members will understand your point. Today you will get a lot of relief from the problem of asthma. People doing the business of sanitaryware will make good gains today.

Lucky Color - Blue

Lucky Number - 5

Gemini

Today your day will bring new happiness in your life. Today the whole day is going to be in your favor for investing in business. There will be enthusiasm in the family atmosphere due to some good news in the house. Some carelessness in the studies of the students can lead to disappointment. People doing the business of wedding decoration will get a big contract today. Will consider buying a vehicle with his family members. You will get respect in the field of politics.

Lucky Color - Orange

Lucky Number - 7

Cancer

Today will bring happiness to your family. You will be promoted in the office today. People working in tiffin service will get good profit from a customer today. You can have a long talk with relatives on the phone today. Mother will prepare favorite dish of her children. Today you will get relief from the problems which have been going on in the bones for a long time. Students need to keep revising their previous chapters. Doctors will get a chance to learn something important from their seniors today.

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number - 2

Leo

Today your day is going to be better as usual. Today you will help someone in need, which will give you a lot of happiness. People troubled by heart problems will make an idea to see a good doctor today. There will be an increase in the respect of people associated with the social sector. Teacher will explain a topic to the students in a new way.

Lucky Color - Green

Lucky Number - 1

Virgo

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today you will find happiness in small things. People doing courier business will get more profit than daily. Due to the success of the son of the house, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. People troubled by ear problem will feel very relaxed today. Keep a distance from people with negative thinking, this will not cause difficulties in your work.

Lucky Color - Orange

Lucky Number - 3

Libra

Today is going to bring better results for you. Due to the change in weather, there may be ups and downs in your health. Today you will make up your mind to do new work. Today, being happy with your work in the office, the boss will consider your promotion. Today you can go on a trip due to some work. Today you will make a plan to buy a new house. Today will be a mixed day for YouTube blogger.

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number - 5

Scorpio

Today your day is going to start well. Expert advice in business today will teach you how to do things. Before making any thoughts about others today, listen to their words well. The prestige of the people associated with politics will increase in the society. Today your mind will be engaged in religious work, you can get the program of worship done at home. You will be happy with the success of your children.

Lucky Color - Blue

Lucky Number - 3

Sagittarius

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get blessings from your elders. Today is going to be full of energy for teachers. Today you will get a chance to help the helpless people. More people will like your post on social media. Today it is necessary to take special care of your health in terms of weather. There is a need to reduce unnecessary expenses. Strengthen your bank balance.

Lucky Color - White

Lucky Number - 4

Capricorn

Today is going to bring happiness to your family. Pay attention to the tasks in the office. The ongoing rift in the house will end today. There will be an increase in the sale of people doing iron business today. Women today need to take special care of purses and jewelery in the market. You will get relief from problems related to ENT. You can get anything you want in a gift today.

Lucky Color - Yellow

Lucky Number - 7

Aquarius

Today your day will be normal. Efforts to bring the business on a new path with the advice of elders will be successful. There will be harmony in the relationship of the newly married couple. Today you can learn to drive. Do not use the phone excessively in the office, someone can back-biting you. Teacher's respect will increase in the school today. Today will be a good day for singers, singers will get a chance to sing on a big platform.

Lucky Color - Blue

Lucky Number - 9

Pisces

Today will be your day with new hopes. You will get a job offer because of the job applied for a few days back. People doing business of automobiles will get good profit from a big contract today. Students will do a new experiment today. There will be mutual harmony in the couples. Today your mind will be calm.

Lucky Color - Green

Lucky Number - 5

Read More Astrology News